By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and singer Falz have joined the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) to appeal to the Federal Government to reopen cinemas in Nigeria.

The actress reposted an Instagram video from CEAN on Monday.

The video shows a list of countries that have reopened their cinemas with safety measures in place, appealing to the Nigerian government to follow suit.





The 45-year-old captioned the video: “Major Cinemas all over the world are currently open. Reopen our cinemas.”

Folarin Falana best known as Falz also appealed to the Federal Government via Twitter on Monday, stating that the entertainment industry should be allowed to gradually reopen.

He tweeted: “The entertainment industry must be allowed to gradually get back in business!! Let’s start with cinemas reopening with all safety precautions in place!! #savecinemas #SaveEntertainment.”

Restaurants have reopened, airlines have been operating, places of worship have also been permitted to reopen…(1) — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) August 17, 2020

Let’s not even start to talk about all the videos that have surfaced of political rallies happening, clearly neglecting all safety precautions…(2) — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) August 17, 2020

Thousands of people have been left without any way to earn for several months…(3) — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) August 17, 2020

Right now, we don’t see anything but a government that contributes little or nothing to its creative sector and continues to attempt to stifle the sector in every way @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) August 17, 2020

The entertainment industry must be allowed to gradually get back in business!! Let’s start with cinemas reopening with all safety precautions in place!! #savecinemas #SaveEntertainment @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) August 17, 2020

This is coming after the Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika announced August 29 as the reopening date for international flights.

Cinemas and other recreational outlets have been shut since March as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

While some public places like markets, banks, airports, among others have been allowed to reopen, cinemas, beaches and other places of relaxation remain closed.