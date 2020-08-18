Social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha, has slammed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with a N5million lawsuit over his recent arrest.

Mompha, who is currently facing money laundering charges before the Federal High Court, was rearrested on Friday, August 14.

Following a court order, Mompha had gone to the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos to reclaim his five wristwatches, one Apple Air pod, one iPhone 8 mobile phone and one pair of sunglasses, seized from him by the anti-graft agency, when he was rearrested.

In the suit filed against EFCC by his lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole today, August 18, Mompha prayed the court to declare his rearrest and detention by the EFCC as unjustifiable and unlawful.





He urged the court to declare that the continued seizure of the items violated his right to own property under Section 44 of the constitution.

Mompha also prayed the court to order EFCC to release him, give back his seized items and also pay him N5million as damages.