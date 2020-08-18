Lagos State government on Monday began removal of structures impeding the right of way of the Lekki Regional Road.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, at a stakeholder’s meeting in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The commissioner said the move became necessary to make way for smooth execution of the project.

Salako explained that his ministry had ensured they went through the proper process of engaging stakeholders and serving statutory notices to owners of affected structures, urging people who owned and occupied structures already earmarked to cooperate by moving out of the approved right of way of the Regional Road.





He noted that the establishment of right of way of the Lekki Regional Road was a pointer to the government’s readiness to execute projects as soon as possible.

He reiterated that the Lekki Regional Road is a major road being embarked upon by the Lagos State Government to facilitate the transportation and socio-economic development in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

