By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Twitter users are having a field day on Tuesday reacting to a throwback photo of one of the housemates in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house.

Kiddwaya, son of billionaire Terry Waya is seen in the photo above with his father and elder brother, Junior.

His full name is Terseer Kidd Waya and is 27-year-old. He is from Benue state but doesn’t live full time in Nigeria. He shuttles between Nigeria (Abuja), London and Berlin.





Kidd attended the Nottingham Trent University in Nottingham, England between 2011 and 2015 where he obtained his first degree in Business Management. He later returned to the same institution for a Master of Science (MS) degree in International Business (2017 – 2018).

For this week, Kidd will enjoy the privileges as head of the house.