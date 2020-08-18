The President of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit, Miftahudeen Thanni has called on the Federal Government to halt the killings in Southern Kaduna.

He said this was the position of MSSN, Lagos state area unit, that “the killing must stop”.

According to Thanni who recently took over as the President of the society, the government should check whoever is perpetrating the evil going on in Southern Kaduna and put an end to it.

“One of the primary responsibilities of government is to secure the citizens and the properties of the citizens.





“Security is key, so because of this we still implore the government to do the needful, the government is trying but they have not done their best, if they can do better I think this will be a forgotten issue.

“I also want to implore citizens and indigenes of Kaduna State, especially Southern Kaduna in particular to sue for peace, to embrace peace at all time, not only by speech but by all their activities,” he said.

He said they should exhibit peace at all time with each other, and also be tolerant at all time, saying that if they could do all this, there would be an enduring peace in Kaduna at all time.

Thanni, who spoke at a news conference in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos on Tuesday, called on both the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government to reach a consensus on the controversy surrounding the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The MSSN leader added that the controversy was saddening and weakened the hope in the reformation of the education sector.

“It will be unfair for the resolvable difference to affect the resumption of millions of Nigerian students at the end of the coronavirus lockdown,” he said.

He further decried the poor funding of education in the country, saying it was having negative effect on output across all levels.

“The government must understand that massive investment in education is a guarantee for achievements in economic development and the well-being of their citizens,” he said.