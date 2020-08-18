The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria has called on Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to execute the court judgement that found a singer Yahaya Sharif-Aminu guilty of blaspheming against Prophet Muhammad.

The council in a statement signed by its secretary-general Nafi’u Baba-Ahmad on Tuesday, August 18 said executing the judgement would serve as a deterrent to others.

It berated those calling for the pardon of the convict and advised the Kano State Government not to be swayed by their antics.

“The calls by some so-called human rights groups to pardon the culprit should not deter the State Government from doing the right thing.





“This case is purely an Islamic affair, in consonance with the religion, culture and wishes of not only the people of Kano, but the majority of the population of Nigeria who are Muslims.

“The Council further wishes to emphatically remind all Nigerians especially the secular human rights groups that the judgement is in line with the Supreme Court judgement,” the statement read.

The council cited the case of Abubakar Shalla Vs State (2007) 12 MJSC at page 52-53 paragraph G-B, where the Supreme Court ruled “that the position of the Law under Shari’ah is that any sane and adult Muslim, who insults, defames, or utters words or acts which are capable of bringing into disrepute, odium, contempt of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon Him), such a person has committed a serious crime which is punishable by death.”

“We therefore call on all Muslims to be mindful of their utterances as the Prophet (SAW) said: Whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day should say what is right or keep silent,” the council said.

Mr Sharif-Aminu was sentenced to death on August 10 by a Kano Upper Shari’ah Court.

He was accused of committing blasphemy against the prophet in a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March.

Many human rights organisations including Amnesty International have called for his unconditional release.