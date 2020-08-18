The Enugu State Government has issued new business operation time for tricycle operators, markets, restaurants, and bars in the state to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Prof. Simon Ortuanya, the Secretary to the State Government, made this known in a statement he issued in Enugu.

Ortuanya said the state government was being cautious in easing the lockdown and in strict adherence to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols.

”Tricycle operators, popularly known as “Keke Riders,” will with effect from Wednesday, Aug. 19, operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.





”Markets within the state will henceforth operate from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m. daily while restaurants and bars will operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” he said.

Ortuanya said that all night clubs in the state were still barred from operation until further notice.

He enjoined residents to observe all the COVID-19 protocols, including regular handwashing with soap, use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser and maintaining social and physical distancing.

Ortuanya also said it was compulsory for everybody to use a face shield and mask.