By Kazeem Ugbodaga

One would have thought that former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and former Military President, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, IBB, will be sworn enemies because of the latter’s misrule of the nation.

But the 79th birthday celebration of IBB on Monday reveals that there is no love lost between the duo, as Fani-Kayode pens down golden tribute for IBB.

Fani-Kayode described IBB as compassionate, humane and a kind-hearted leader and president that Nigeria has ever had.





“Happy birthday to Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, the great IBB! May the Lord guide you and be with you sir and may He grant you many more years.

“You remain an institution in our politics and history and you are one of the most compassionate, humane and kind-hearted leaders and Presidents that Nigeria has ever had.

“You are loved by many all over the country and your great and noble legacy shall endure from generation to generation. Have a great day sir,” he eulogised.