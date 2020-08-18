By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor, Sunkanmi Omobolanle has welcomed a baby with his wife, Abimbola Bakare.

The excited father shared the good news via an Instagram post he shared. He wrote;

“ADERINSOLA .. you are blessing to your generation, you are and always ll be a source of joy to all around you. Grow in wisdom and understanding . Sudden death will never be your portion Welcome ADERINSOLA.”





Sunkanmi Omobolanle was born on March 1, 1981. He hails from Ilora, a town in Oyo State southwestern Nigeria.

He is the son of the veteran comic actor, Sunday Omobolanle, popularly known as “Papi Luwe”.

He attended the Nigerian Military School before he proceeded to Olabisi Onabanjo University where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He is a son to a renown Nigeria actor Sunday Omobolanle aka “Papi Luwe”.

He got married to Abimbola Bakare in 2011.