The West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) which started nationwide on Monday began on a faulty note in Ibadan as examination materials and external supervisors arrived late in some schools.

A survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the state capital, Ibadan, showed that the examinations did not begin on schedule, due to the late arrival of WAEC invigilators and examination materials.

However, COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing, were adhered to by the authorities of the schools visited.

Only a few schools started the examinations almost an hour behind the 9.30 a.m. scheduled for its commencement, because of the late arrival of external invigilators and sensitive materials.





Mrs Bolarinwa Oluyinka, Vice-Principal (Academic), Ansar-Ud-Deen High School, Ibadan, said, “I cannot say the reason why the WAEC supervisor is late; immediately the person is here, we are already set, and we will commence the examination.

“We have already put COVID-19 safety protocols in place and we have observed them.”

Mrs. Grace Oluwasogo, the Chief Invigilator, Isabatudeen High School, Ibadan also said that the sitting arrangements were made in line with the WAEC procedures.

She said: “Provision has been made to put the candidates into the classroom, if the external examiner feels the hall is too crowded with the number of candidates writing the examination.”

Mr Fasasi Abdullahi, Principal, Islamic High School and Chairman, Oyo State Committee on Safety Protocols for Schools on WASSCE, noted that the committee had sensitised all the secondary schools in all parts of the state to that effect.

“The examinations are about to start and we are expecting the question papers from WAEC. Our students are ready, we have arranged the chairs for them and we are observing all the necessary protocols concerning COVID-19.

“The sanitiser is there, washing hand basins and digital thermometer for checking students’ temperature, as well as the face masks are available,” Abdullahi said.

Mrs Folasade Ayodele, the Principal, Oba Akinbiyi Model School, Ibadan, noted that the main hall was being earmarked for the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) for the JSS III students, hence the use of classrooms, corridors and laboratories for the examinations.

“Other schools that don’t have where to write the WASSCE joined our school; there will be enough space when the BECE exam is over on Tuesday.

“The students have washed their hands before they entered the exam hall and they are all using their face masks and we are observing social distancing.

“We are starting late because it is the first day. It is always like that during the first day, because of materials,” Ayodele said.