Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has expressed joy after fans visited her home in Lagos to give her son Ireoluwa Ajeyemi a birthday present of N500,000.

In a video posted on Instagram on Sunday, the 37-year-old is seen with a box from her fans who identify themselves as Toyin Titans. A voice is then heard in the background saying the box contains N500,000 in cash.

The excited mother who said in the video she was expecting a cake captioned her post: “Overwhelmed by the show of love from #toyintitans today. They visited us to present a birthday gift to IRE. I am so speechless. I am grateful to all ToyinTitans involved and those that have been consistent…”

Ireoluwa Ajeyemi clocked one last Thursday.





Toyin Abraham and her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi had gifted a Lamborghini mini car to their son on his first birthday.