By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simi is bewildered at the need for a formal education when it’s not usually put to use.

The new mom took to Instagram to ask why getting a formal education is still important when people mostly forget what they were taught in school and “end up doing something else with their lives.”

According to her, the “educational system is so sh**.” She added that people have “potential and talent” but do not tap them because they spend many years in school learning something they don’t care about.





”What’s the point then? Who did this to us?” she added.