Gabon international, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly agreed a new £250,000-a-week contract with Arsenal.

The new deal is for three years, according to UK newspapers.

Auba who is also Arsenal’s captain has just one year remaining on his current Emirates deal.

The Daily Telegraph reported the signing is “extremely close”.





The new deal will place him behind only Mesut Ozil – on £350,000 per week – as the second-highest paid Arsenal player.

Aubameyang, 31, secured Arsenal’s player of the year award for last season with his 29 goals.

That included 22 in the Premier League, only Jamie Vardy got more, and all four Gunners goals in the semi-finals and final of the FA Cup.

He has scored 70 goals in just 109 games since his 2018 move from Borussia Dortmund.

*Graphics credit: The Sun