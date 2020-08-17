By Ayodele Efunla

The 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) began nationwide, earlier today.

P.M. News visited Babs Fafunwa Grammar School, Ojodu and Agindingbi Grammar School, both in Lagos.

Authorities ensured that candidates wore face masks and also maintained a physical distance while in class. Lagos state government distributed face masks to all schools.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,550,000 candidates would be participating in this year’s examination spread across 19,129 centres nationwide.

The examination, which was supposed to commence on April 6 to June 5, was suspended due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Patrick Areghan, the Head of National Office (HNO) of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), told newsmen during an inspection tour of some centres in Lagos that he was impressed with the level of compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

”So, if you ask me, I will say I am very impressed with the level of the compliance of the COVID-19 safety protocol and the smooth take-off of the examination,” Areghan said.

Photos below: