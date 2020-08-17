By Adejoke Adeleye

Ogun State Police Command, on Monday paraded 38 suspects arrested for different criminal acts.

Among the suspects paraded, is pastor Ebenezer Ajigbotoluwa who impregnated two sisters, and defrauded their mother of N2 million for spiritual healing.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun who paraded the suspects said they were arrested at different areas of the state between July and August.





He said assorted charms, locally made double barrel pistols, live cartridges, among others were recovered from the suspects.

Ajogun advised criminals in the state to submit their ammunition to the command, stating that the police had begun house to house search for illegal arms.

He, however, assured that his leadership will hunt for criminals in the state in their hideouts.

Speaking with journalists, Pastor Ebenezer Ajigbotoluwa who denied the allegation insisted that, he impregnated only one of the sisters and was legally married to her with the consent of her parents.

He stated further that he was only possessed by evil spirits to have agreed to marry the sister.

Ajigbotoluwa maintained that he would embark on prison evangelism if he got forgiveness from the public.

He, however, called on Nigerians to desist from condemning religious leaders, saying every religious leaders are faced with temptations from the devil.