By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate Terseer Waya popularly known as Kiddwaya has said he will make a fellow housemate Tolanibaj his deputy if he wins the head of house (HoH) challenge.

The 27-year-old made the plan public on Monday while speaking with his lover Erica, although it appears they had both had the conversation in the past.

“Please tell her what I said about the head of house,” Kiddwaya told Erica.





Erica said: “I’ve told her already.” Then she turned to Tolanibaj and said: “Yes now I told you we’ve agreed that you’ll be deputy head of house if he (Kiddwaya) wins.”

Erica’s tenure as HoH expires on Monday evening, and she would not be allowed to contest for the position again this week, according to Biggie’s new rules.

Erica had picked Kiddwaya as deputy head of house when she emerged HoH last Monday.