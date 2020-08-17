By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw on Sunday narrated how she felt while undergoing her COVID-19 test.

This is coming few hours after ace actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde disclosed her positive COVID-19 status. Omotola also alerted the Actors Guild of Nigeria to asked all members to undergo the test.

Kate narrated her experience after some social media users alleged that Nollywood stars were being paid to claim they contracted COVID-19.





She wrote on her verified Twitter page; ”Just took my covid test. Mehn it’s uncomfortable make I no lie. I was already in tears cos this @NseIkpeEtim (another actress) told me it was painful.

”The lady was nice and gentle sha. Told me 2 take a deep breath while she stuck the swab stick deep inside my nose and take a deep breath”.

Some1 now commented on my IG saying" all these celebrities that have been paid to say there is Covid, God will judge you "

If I land am better curse now shay they will say Kate has started again inside blogs.

I just blocked the person and moved on.

COVID IS REAL!! — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) August 16, 2020

Just took my Covid test.

Mehn its uncomfortable make I no lie.

I was already in tears cos this @NseIkpeEtim told me it was painful.

The lady was nice & gentle sha.

Told me 2 take a deep breath while she stuck the swab stick deep inside my nose and take a deep breath.😞#COVID19 — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) August 16, 2020

Thereafter, she disclosed that she is awaiting the test results.