India’s music legend, Pandit Jasraj is dead. He was 90 years old.

The Hindustani vocalist died in New Jersey, United States today.

He was known for his classical singing and thumris and created his own raag as well. Lately, he was teaching music nationally and internationally.

India Today reported that Jasraj was the first Indian musician to join the galaxy of immortal composers like Mozart, Beethoven and Tenor Luciano Pavar.





Jasraj was also the only musician to have a planet named after him International Astronomical Union (IAU) has named minor planet 2006 VP32 (number -300128), discovered on November 11, 2006 as ‘Panditjasraj’.

He was born in the Indian state of Haryana.

He was honoured with all three Padma awards, vis including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

He is survived by wife Madhura, daughter Durga and Son Sharang Dev.

Listen to one of Pandit Jasraj’s compositions: