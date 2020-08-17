By Polycarp Auta/Michael Adeshina

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) again.

And this time, he may be charged for breach of peace in the country.

Mailafia was last Wednesday invited by the security outfit following an interview he granted to an Abuja based Radio FM.





During the interview, he alleged among other things that a current northern governor was the leader of Boko Haram insurgents.

Mailafia was in the DSS custody for six hours but later released unconditionally.

Upon his release, Mailafai said he stood by his claims – a statement that didn’t go well with the secret service.

The DSS, however, stated that Mailafia chose to cross the line of proper conduct.

The agency also knocked Mailafia, stating that his claims were false and clearly an attempt to cause mayhem.

The DSS said: “It is even more condemnable that Mailafiya, who had profusely apologized during his visit to the Service’s Plateau State Command for his ignoble statement, would, afterwards, announce to the world that he stood by his misguided eruption.”

The service warned that it “will not stand idly and watch disgruntled and aggrieved elements take laws into their hands and cause mayhem in the polity”.

Similarly, the National Broadcasting Corporation fined the radio station, Nigeria Info that conducted the said interview N5 millon for contravening the broadcasting code.

Mailafia is now expected to be at the Jos office of the DSS on Monday by 12 noon.

His lawyer, Yakubu Bawa, told NAN that it was definitely in connection with Mailafiya’s encounter with the DSS last week.