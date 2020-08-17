By Taiwo Okanlawon

YBNL artiste, Adedamola Adefolahan popularly known as Fireboy DML has unveiled the tracklist for his sophomore album, title “Apollo.”

The 17-track album which will be released on the 20th of August 2020 is coming after the success of his debut album, Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps.

The album features his label boss Olamide and award-winning singer, Wande Coal. There’s also D Smoke on the album, as well as the already released singles “New York City Girl,” “Eli” and “Tattoo.”





He shared the tracklist on his Twitter. He wrote: “My second studio album, Apollo. this was bound to happen. gratitude to God for blessings. gratitude to everyone who worked with me on this album; gratitude to my team (YBNL/Empire), my family and the kings who blessed this project with their presence. see you on Thursday.”

