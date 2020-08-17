By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Nigerian Minister of State for Energy, Edmund Daukoru has formally assumed duty as chairman of the board of directors of Nigeria LNG Limited following a ceremony at the corporate head office of the company in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The event was witnessed by the company’s managing director Tony Attah, deputy managing director Sadeeq Mai-Bornu, general counsel/company secretary Aka Nwokedi among others.

At the occasion, the outgoing chairman Osobonye LongJohn handed over to Daukoru after the conclusion of normal board protocols and processes to facilitate the formal appointment and consequent handover process between the outgoing chairman and the incoming one.





Daukoru is a former minister of state for energy and former secretary-general of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Also joining the NLNG board as directors are Henry Obih and Rabiu Suleiman who took over from outgoing directors Cordelia Agboti and Bagudu Hirse.

Obih is a former group executive director/chief operating officer downstream at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) while Rabiu was also formerly group executive director at the corporation and senior technical adviser to the minister of state for petroleum resources on gas, power, refinery and downstream infrastructure.