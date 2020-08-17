By Taiwo Okanlawon

Lauretta Onochie social media aide of President Muhammadu Buhari has advised the presiding bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide Bishop David Oyedepo to create his own country where he can live by his own laws.

This is coming after the renowned cleric frowned at the Company and Allied Matters Acts (CAMA) being applied in churches.

Oyedepo had said he cannot be alive to witness a minister removing a board trustee and close the accounts of the church.





He rejected the newly amended Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) Law, saying the church is not a club and neither should it be mistaken for a company for the minister to have the power to remove a board trustee or shut the accounts of the church.

Oyedepo, during his service in Canaanland on Sunday, warned the Federal Government not to try what they were planning to do to the churches, saying the “church is God’s heritage on earth” and that it works “on the pattern delivered by God not the pattern of man.”

However, reacting to his statement on Monday, Mrs Onochie said the popular cleric would have to create his own country where he can live by his own laws.

“I hope this is not true. If it is, Oyedepo will have to manufacture his own country and live by his own laws,” she tweeted.

“As long as he lives and operates within the entity called Nigeria, he will live by Nigerian rules and laws. He will do as he’s told by the law. Enough of lawlessness.”

CAMA, signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on August 7, requires that religious bodies and charity organizations will be strictly regulated by the registrar-general of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and a supervising minister.

The law provides that the commission may by order, suspend the trustees of an association or a religious body and appoint an interim manager or managers to coordinate its affairs where it reasonably believes that there has been any misconduct or mismanagement, or where the affairs of the association are being run fraudulently or where it is necessary or desirable for the purpose of public interest.