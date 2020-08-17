Nollywood stars and other celebrities are literally on their prayer mats, asking for quick COVID-19 recovery for megastar Omotola Jalade Ekeinde.

Omotola, also known as Omo Sexy, went public with her COVID-19 status on Sunday.

She announced that she has been hit by COVID-19 and has been in isolation as she also expressed concern over the avoidable killing of young ladies by trailers in Lagos.

The disclosure about her COVID-19 status evoked the sympathy of fellow Nollywood stars, who are now seeking divine favours for the stricken star.





“Get well soon maami I love you”, Toyin Abraham wrote.

Mo Abudu, the Ebony TV owner said: “Sweetheart pele. Wishing you better. All my love”.

“Oh nooo.. get well soon hun”, moaned Rita Dominic.

Singer Waje also said: “Awwww sis, get better sis” .

Lilian Bach also said:So sorry dear. I pray that Jehovah rapha perfects your healing in Jesus name.