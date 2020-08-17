Nigeria recorded an escalation in COVID-19 cases on Monday as the NCDC announced 417 new cases.

The figure was a departure from the tallies of the past few days.

From Friday last week, Nigeria successively recorded low numbers.

Confirmed cases of 329 were registered on that Friday.





Then on Saturday, the cases slightly fell to 325. On Sunday, the figure slumped to 298.

In Monday’s tally, Lagos regained its pre-eminence with 207 cases, almost 50 percent of the 417 cases announced for the 24 hour cycle.

Kaduna logged 44, Ondo 38, Abia 28, Anambra 21 and Plateau 20.

Two deaths were reported and an additional 337 people discharged.

Here is the breakdown per state:

Lagos-107

Kaduna-44

Ondo-38

Abia-28

Anambra-21

Plateau-20

Bauchi-13

Oyo-9

Ebonyi-9

Delta-7

Edo-7

Enugu-6

Niger-3

Gombe-2

Ogun-1

FCT-1

Kano-1

49,485 confirmed

36,834 discharged

977 deaths