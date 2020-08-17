President Muhammadu Buhari has met with former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in the State House, Abuja

Oshiomhole, dressed in his vintage khaki suit, was seen with the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, on the walkway, heading towards the President’s office.

The purpose of the meeting with the President has not been stated.

Oshiomhole is leading the governorship campaign in his home state of Edo.





He is hoping the APC candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu will topple the incumbent, Godwin Obaseki, a former APC member, who jumped ship to the PDP.