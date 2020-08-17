President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday sent condolences to the family of Maj. Gen. Samaila Iliya.

He described Maj. Gen. Samaila Iliya as a distinguished military officer who served the country meritoriously before retirement.

The President also commiserated with friends and associates of the officer, saying he distinguished himself in various leadership roles in the army, including holding key positions in the Command and Staff College.

President Buhari noted that Maj. Gen Iliya brought glory to the country in peacekeeping missions in Rwanda, Lebanon.





Buhari said Maj. Gen Iliya also played a key role when appointed Force Commander United Nations Organization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Buhari ended his condolence message by praying that the Almighty God receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.