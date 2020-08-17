By Deji Abdulwahab/Abuja

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has lauded the ruling of Bayelsa Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja, which nullified the Nov. 16, 2019, governorship election in the state.

BMO Chairman, Mr Niyi Akinsiju said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to the ruling in Abuja on Monday.

Akinsiju said that the ruling had recognised and treated all political parties as equal.





NAN reports that a three-member panel of the tribunal led by Justice Ibrahim Sirajo, held that the Advanced National Democratic Party was unlawfully excluded from election.

Sirajo, therefore, ordered Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh election within 90 days.

BMO chairman said: “The ruling of the tribunal is a reflection of the conflict and conflict resolution attribute of democracy.

“Essentially, the judiciary has stretched itself to protect the constitutional rights of a political party not minding its size, which is the cornerstone of democracy.

“We commend the tribunal in particular, for treating all parties recognised by law as equals.”

According to him, this further advances the non-intervention stance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in anything that has to do with judicial subject matter.

“This ruling has further enhanced political related judicial submissions thus enabling clear guides and conducts for the Independent National Electoral Commission in the management of elections.

“We remind Nigerians, once again, that the delivery of non-encumbered election at different tiers of government is one of the legacy commitments President Muhammadu Buhari made to Nigerians and he will most assuredly deliver on this too,” he said.