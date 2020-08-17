The Bayelsa Governorship Election Tribunal on Monday nullified the last governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Senator Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), was declared winner of the election after the Supreme Court nullified the election of governor-elect, David Lyon.

But on Monday, the three-member panel led by Justice Mohammed Sirajo held that the election was unlawful due to the exclusion of Action Democratic Party (ADP) and its candidate, King George from the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

The tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a bye election within 90 days.





Details later…