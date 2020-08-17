Nigeria posted another low figure for confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday as the national tally topped 49,000.

According to the NCDC, 298 new cases were recorded countrywide with Plateau taking the grim leaderboard with 108 cases.

Kaduna followed with 49 and Lagos, that has recorded a record 16,503 cases logged fresh 47 cases.

There was just one fatality in the last 24 hours among the 12,571 active cases.





The death toll is now 975, while the number of cumulative confirmed cases is 49,068.

In the last three days, indeed the past two weeks, Nigeria has consistently posted low cases of infections.

On Friday, the number was 329.It fell to 325 on Saturday, only to sink even much lower on Sunday.

Here is the breakdown of cases for 16 August:

Plateau-108

Kaduna-49

Lagos-47

Ogun-18

Osun-17

FCT-15

Ondo-14

Edo-8

Oyo-6

Akwa Ibom-4

Cross River-4

Borno-3

Ekiti-2

Bauchi-1

Kano-1

Rivers-1

49,068 confirmed

36,497 discharged

975 deaths