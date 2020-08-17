By Abankula

The Board of Directors of Barcelona announced its most expected decision Monday by confirming the sack of the first team coach, Quique Setien.

In an announcement on the club’s website, Barcelona said their board of directors have agreed that Quique Setién is no longer the first team coach.

“This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team which will be agreed between the current technical secretary and the new coach, who will be announced in the coming days”, read the statement.





‘Quique Setién came to Barça as coach on 13 January of this year.

“During his seven months in charge, the Cantabiran coached the first team in 25 matches: 19 in the league, three in the Champions League and three in the Copa del Rey.

“The breakdown of his results was 16 wins, four draws and five defeats”.

Barcelona were expected since Friday to announce the sack of Setien following their historic 2-8 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League