By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned Nigerians to beware of scammers posing as the centre to defraud unsuspecting citizens.

The centre said it was not giving money to people neither will it ask for money in exchange for employment.

Mrs Elsie Ilori, the Head of Department, Surveillance and Epidemiology Department (NCDC) gave the warning during the PTF briefing on Monday.





She said that the centre was currently investigating the ongoing scams and pledged that the culprits would be brought to book.

On delay in getting COVID-19 test results, Ilori explained that the NCDC was working with states on a digital platform, which would be launched soon in FCT to ensure seamless and speedy delivery of test results.

NAN