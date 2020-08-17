By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate Laycon has advised a fellow housemate Nengi on how to deal with housemates after her clash with Kaisha on Saturday night.

On Sunday night, Laycon, 26, advised her to be herself and avoid future confrontations with other housemates.

This came after Nengi, 22, expressed fear about her actions in the Big Brother Naija house.





Laycon said: “Don’t put yourself down and just live your life. I don’t think clearing someone of their insinuation about you is wrong but you don’t need to fight with them, just keep quiet.”

Nengi had on Saturday night shoved aside Kaisha during a heated argument.

This action resulted in Nengi and Kaisha being warned by Big Brother also known as Biggie on Sunday.

According to Biggie, another offence or confrontation from the two housemates would attract a strike which can lead to disqualification.

Kaisha, however, was evicted on Sunday.