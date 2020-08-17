By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Kiddwaya, one of the housemates in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, on Monday won the Head of House games.

When asked to pick a deputy he chose another housemate Tolanibaj as he couldn’t pick his love interest, Erica.

As the new head of house and deputy, Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj has immunity from this week’s eviction.





PM News notes that Kidd just finished a week as deputy head of house.

Biggie, however brought a clause to the game. For the rest of the week, housemates will not hear from big brother and Kidd is mandated not to tell them why.