Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The National Youth Council of Nigeria said two of its members, Napoleon Spiff and Zachariah Levi George are missing after they attended an event at the Ministry of Justice Conference Hall in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Rivers State NYCN Chairman, Chijioke Ihunwo, who disclosed this said the youths have been missing for four days after attending the youth conference.

Spiff is the Chairman of the NYCN in the Rivers East Senatorial District, while Levi George is the National President of the National Union of Rivers State Students.





Ihunwo appealed to security agencies in the state to launch a manhunt for the missing youths.

He further said families of the youths were in distress over their whereabouts, even as he expressed fears that they may have been kidnapped.

“I want to use this medium to inform the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, the Director, Department of State Services and other sister security agencies that the Vice Chairman, NYCN, Rivers East Senatorial District and the National President, National Union of Rivers State Students have been missing.

“They were missing after they left the Ministry of Justice conference hall at the end of the International Youth Day on the 12th of August and have not been seen by their family members.

“I call on the Commissioner of Police and all the security agencies to as a matter of urgency look out for these two young men. We have confidence that they can find out what happened and fish out those involved in their arrest or kidnap and bring them to book,” Ihunwo stated.