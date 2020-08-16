The Oyo State Police Command now have blood in its hands after a fresh murder was committed in the Akinyele area of Ibadan, the capital.

The murder happened a few days after an alleged serial killer Sunday Shodipe escaped from police custody.

A middle-aged woman, Mrs Olufunmilayo, was macheted to death on Friday, with Shodipe suspected as the killer, as the killing bore his imprimatur.

The latest murder infuriated youths in the area to stage a protest against the police.





Now the police have confirmed that indeed, Shodipe escaped from their custody and have asked residents to help with information to re-arrest him.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Nwachukwu Enwonwu, in a statement by Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the embarrassing escape, which happened on 11 August.

“The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP. Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, psc wishes to state that, the prime suspect in the serial killings at Akinyele Local Government Area, Moniya Ibadan of Oyo State, one Sunday Shodipe ‘m’ 19 years who was arrested and paraded along with two others at the Oyo State Police Command on 17th July 2020 and later charged to court but remanded in Police custody escaped from lawful custody on 11/08/2020.”

“Consequent upon this, the CP wishes to implore the general public to be on the lookout, arrest and immediately inform the Officers and men of the Command when sighted for immediate handing over for further action.”

“He further seizes this opportunity to appeal to any member of the public with credible information as to the whereabouts of the assailant not to hesitate in passing same to the Oyo State Police Command to assist in the apprehension of the offender who is now at large.”

“The CP wishes to unequivocally state that, the Command is committed to the protection of lives and properties of the good people of Oyo State.

“He, therefore, assures that adequate security measures have been emplaced to enable all and sundry transact their lawful businesses in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity, move from one place to another without any fear or molestation from any individual or groups as he sternly warns criminal elements to steer clear of Oyo State.”

“He further advice angry youths/mobs from taking laws into their hands by carrying out jungle justice when suspected criminals are arrested, but such suspect(s) should be handed over to the Police. The photograph of Sunday Shodipe ‘m’ 19 years old is hereby attached for ease of identification,” the statement concluded.