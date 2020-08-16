By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has revealed how his left leg was almost amputated for an accident he had.

Churchill, on his Instagram page on Saturday posted a picture of himself sitting on a chair with a bandaged leg.

He said he had an accident in the year 2000 that almost led to the amputation of his leg, but said God saw him through.





According to him, doctors gave him the options to amputate his left leg or fly abroad for further orthopaedic treatment.

He wrote: “The picture above explains the ‘Nightmare’ that I had in year 2000 after a ghastly power-bike accident that fractured my legs and dislocated the knee joint.

“The Doctors gave me the options to amputate my left leg or fly abroad for further orthopaedic treatment, but as fate would have it, I’m walking with my two(2) legs today. I’m eternally grateful to God for the divine healing.

The accident affected my football career; as I can’t play professionally anymore, but it didn’t affect my ambition to raise young African footballers to train in Europe.

“Today, I’m proud to have achieved my ambition as the academy begins in earnest. You can actually achieve your ambition in others, this is the same spirit of philanthropy. Don’t let your nights affect your ambitions!”