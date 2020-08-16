Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has reacted to the explanation provided by the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) on why Muslim students encountered biblical questions during its Computer Based Test, CBT held on Tuesday, 11th August 2020.

MURIC had on Friday stated that Muslim candidates were forced to answer questions on biblical stories during the CBT.

However, reacting to the allegation on Saturday, the Chairman of Oyo State TESCOM, Pastor Akinade Alamu, explained that the incident was not deliberate and blamed computer technicalities.

Pastor Alamu also said some Christian candidates were given questions on Islamic knowledge.





However, in another statement signed by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC commended the Executive Chairman of TESCOM for his exemplary behavior.

MURIC statement said, “Pastor Akinade comes across as the type of leader we need in this country. Nigeria needs a leader who is sensitive to the feelings of the people. We need a leader who will not ignore complaints but who will confront them frontally.

“The solution offered by Oyo TESCOM to our complaint may not be perfect, but nobody can fault the military dispatch with which it was addressed. We thank Pastor Akinade Alamu for displaying high-level maturity.

“Instead of abusing or threatening us, instead of hiring a fiction story writer or fraudulently forming a fictitious 24-hour ‘Islamic’ organisation to start a dirty fight (just what some have done to hide their glaring oppression of Muslims), Pastor Akinade Alamu studied our grievance and took time to come up with a panacea.

“He set aside religious differences. He addressed the message and not the messenger. His language was refined, civil, diplomatic and parliamentarian. This is really commendable.

“Here is a big lesson for the governors of Ogun, Oyo, Ondo and Ekiti whose reactions to our criticisms have been undemocratic and non-conventional. The case of Oyo TESCOM and MURIC has proved that propaganda is not public relations.

“Leaders can stoop to conquer. Those in charge of public relations in public or private organisations must know this. Image makers must learn to respect the other side. Grandstanding and name-calling can only lead to the escalation of the crisis.

“MURIC will remain faithful to its motto, ‘Dialogue, Not Violence’. We are open to discussions before, during or after opening an issue. We are not rigid. Neither are we extremists.

“It is only our detractors who want to give us a bad name. We will continue to peacefully coexist with our neighbours but on equal terms of mutual respect, i.e. without compromising Allah-given fundamental rights of Muslims.”