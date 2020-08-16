American singer, songwriter and producer, Taylor Swift, blasted US President Donald Trumpon Saturday, accusing him of attempting to rig the upcoming presidential election by a “calculated dismantling of USPS”.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power”, she tweeted.

Swift accused Trump of “ineffective leadership” and of “gravely worsening” the “crisis that we are in”, urging people to request mail-in ballots and to vote early.

​Her tweets come after the US Postal Services warned some state election officials of potential problems with mail-in balloting because of new delivery policies, financial troubles and the ongoing affect of the coronavirus pandemic.





Swift’s statement echoed USPS calls for early submission of voting ballots, with the postal service advising Americans to send in their ballots at least a week before state deadlines.

Trump has refused to provide funding for USPS in the coronavirus relief deal, admitting that he held up money for the postal service amid fear that the funds would be used to boost mail-voting, which he opposes, suggesting that it might lead to election fraud.

“Now, they need that money in order to make the Post Office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots”, Trump asserted in an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo.