If you want to learn how to make egg sauce then food and lifestyle vlogger Yemisi Odusanya aka Sisiyemmie, is your best shot for a delicious recipe.

Sisi’s latest vlog also showcases a day in her life with hubby and kids throwing tantrums. Watch the video to also see what she matched her sauce with this time.

Every week, the mom of two drops mouth watery recipes for her fans and followers to learn a trick or two and implement it in their homes.





Don’t forget to let us know what you think in the comments.