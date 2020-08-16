By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has stated that the blame for banditry should go to the country’s service chiefs and not President Muhammau Buhari.

According to the Governor, Nigerians should not blame the President, insisting that the Nigerian leader has done all it takes to ensure security in the region.

Masari made this known while presenting a N10 million economic empowerment cheque to 1,000 women and N7 million scholarship support cheque to 701 students in Rimi Local Government Area of the state.





The governor said that he can’t understand why the service chiefs haven’t done more to help the region since they are all Northerners.

He said; “We know them and their parents. To identify bandits in rural communities is not a difficult task, because you know his business, his farmland capacity, his livestock.

“And if one day he buys a new motorcycle amounting to over N200,000 naira, then you must know that he is selling people’s lives.”