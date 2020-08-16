By Adekunle Williams

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has commiserated with the family of late Lanre Razak, describing him as a forthright politician.

Obasa made this known in a condolence message issued on Sunday in Lagos.

Lanre Razak, a former Commissioner for Transportation and Chairman, Epe Local Government, Lagos State, died on Saturday following a brief illness.





Razak, who was the Balogun of Epe, died at the age of 74 at the Reddington Hospital, Lagos.

Obasa, in his condolences, described the death of the prominent Lagos politician as a major loss to the country and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The speaker said the demise of the politician and chieftain of the APC had left a huge gap that would be difficult to fill in the polity of the state.

Obasa said he was shocked to hear of the demise of Chief Razak on Saturday, saying that the late politician lived a life that was worthy of emulation.

“He was a marked example for politicians of true loyalty as a politician. He was always there, putting in great efforts for the advancement of Lagos State.

“Chief Razak believed in our party, its leaders and the state and he worked passionately to sustain the tempo of democracy and, for this, he earned the respect of all and sundry.

“It is painful that death decided to snatch him away at a time Lagos and our party needed his wisdom and experience more than before,” he said.

Obasa, however, said Razak’s friend, family and the state would take solace in the roles he played for the betterment of the state while he was alive.

The speaker said they would forever miss his calm nature, his wisdom, knowledge of the state and political experience.

Obasa said that as they mourned him at this time, his prayer is for God to grant him eternal rest and give them, including the family and the state, the fortitude to bear this huge loss.

NAN