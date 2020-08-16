Spanish team Sevilla knocked out Manchester United at the first semi-final of the Europa League on Sunday, winning 2-1 in Germany.

United scored first when they were awarded a penalty in the 9th minute. Marcus Rashford was fouled in the box and Bruno Fernandes expertly placed the spot kick into the top corner.

Their lead didn’t last long though as Sevilla were soon level through Suso’s 26th-minute equaliser from Sergio Reguilon’s cross.

Luuk de Jong completed Sevilla comeback with a goal in the 78th minute. It was enough to send the five-time winners to the final





More to follow