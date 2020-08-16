Nollywood sweetheart, Ugwu Lotachukwu Jacinta Obianuju Amelia professionally known as Lota Chukwu took to social media to explain how simple life should be.

The movie star gained prominence after starring in actress Funke Akindele’s soap opera and TV series, Jenifa’s Diary alongside, Juliana Olayode and Falz where she plays the role of ”Kiki.”

In her words she wrote: Sometimes, life is as simple as…. black and white. The 30 year old actor born in South East Nigeria, Nsukka in Enugu state, also shared a black and white portrait of herself to buttress her point of living a simple life.