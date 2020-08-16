The Lagos State Safety Commission, at the weekend presented and organised training and sensitization programmes for the officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA and Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, LNSC.

According to the Director General of the commission, Lanre Mojola, the event was organised to sensitize the rescue operators on the need of the existence of COVID-19 and the need to further curb the spread, especially those that are dealing directly with the public, hence the training and presentation of kits.

Mojola added that the pandemic can be preventable if all Lagosians, especially the rescue operators could adhere to all the safety and hygienic cultures as specified by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and the Ministry of Health.

The Director General reiterated that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mandated the agency to among other assignments ensure all Lagosians, including the rescue operators comply to all safety and hygienic measures, so as to ensure that Lagos State is free of the pandemic.





*Let me tell of us at this training and sensitization programmes that the pandemic is real and can be preventable if all of us could adhere to all the safety and hygienic cultures as specified by NCDC and the Ministry of Health. All individuals have the responsibility to identify, eliminate and manage the risk of getting infected. Please bear in mind that safety is everyone’s responsibility,” Mojola said.

He commended everyone involved in the rescue operations, especially the medical doctors and all essential and emergency workers, who continues to discharge their duties selflessly everyday to support the end of the pandemic, just as he lauded the efforts of the gallant LASTMA officials, Neighborhood Safety Corps and other rescue operations.

“Let us all adhere to the safety and hygienic rules so that we can eliminate Corona virus completely. That is why our magnanimous Governor in Lagos State has directed that we organize this training and sensitization programmes for our rescue operations in the state. Above all, let us adhere to all the safety rules, particularly using our face masks and sanitizers”, Mojola noted.

Director of Training, LASTMA, Mrs Olawunmi Regina Dada and the General Manager, Lagos Neigbouhood Safety Corps, Mr Gboyega Bajulaiye, commended Lagos State Government for organising such a training programme for their officials towards improving their performance to further put an end to the Covid-19 pandemic, while assuring that the training and sensitization programme as well as the presentation of safety kits, would further propel their officials towards improving and enhancement of the quality of services rendered to the general public.

One of the participants at the event, Mrs Longe Modupe, applauded the Lagos State Government for the laudable initiative, noting that the training and the kits presented to them will assist them in taking care of their health and improve capacity to effectively discharge their duties.

The event attracted officials of the traffic management agencies which included Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps, LNSC.