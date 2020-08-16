Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Korede Bello, wants to be the real reason an individual smiles this lovely Sunday night in August.

The 24 year old musician signed a record deal with Mavin Records in 2014 and he is best known for his hit single “Godwin”, a semi-gospel and pop song which became a national anthem and topped many music charts across Nigeria.

Check out his tweet:

I just want to be the reason another human being is happY — Table For Two 🥂 (@koredebello) August 16, 2020



