Kaisha

By Jennifer Okundia

After the nasty name calling and fight between fellow housemates Nengi and Kaisha, the 25-year-old entrepreneur from Sokoto state Northern, Nigeria has been evicted.

Tonight is eviction night on the Big Brother Naija Lockdown show and housemates have nominated who they want out of Biggie’s house, sadly Kaisha is the 5th housemate to leave the game.

She stormed out of the house with shoulders held high and shunned some housemates who tried to hug her, knowing they are the same people who voted her out.


