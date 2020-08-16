By Jennifer Okundia

After the nasty name calling and fight between fellow housemates Nengi and Kaisha, the 25-year-old entrepreneur from Sokoto state Northern, Nigeria has been evicted.

Tonight is eviction night on the Big Brother Naija Lockdown show and housemates have nominated who they want out of Biggie’s house, sadly Kaisha is the 5th housemate to leave the game.

She stormed out of the house with shoulders held high and shunned some housemates who tried to hug her, knowing they are the same people who voted her out.





Read what fans are saying on Twitter.

Kaisha has been Evicted from the house Chai

Just when she was giving us drama#BBNaijaLocdown | Lucy pic.twitter.com/5e1E05eszY — codenamekristie (@codenamekristie) August 16, 2020

In case you're shocked that Lucy keeps surviving the eviction… She has two horsepower witches manipulating the votes in the spiritual realm..#BBNaijaLocdown pic.twitter.com/gcmBDgvEpq — LANKY 👑 (@ThatLankyBoi) August 16, 2020

Neo and Kaisha hugging is the highlight for me……Goodbye Kaisha🤗🤗 I hope Nengi is happy now😁😁#BBNaijaLocdown — Bigbroda9ja (@Shewen21355762) August 16, 2020

Kaisha was like, "please don't come close. You voted me out, so why try to hug me and act like you're gonna miss me?" Me I'll miss her on the show though #BBNaijaLocdown pic.twitter.com/6EUsL2PE26 — George Okafor (@iamgeorgielive) August 16, 2020