By Nabilu Balarabe/Damaturu

The Police Command in Yobe has confirmed the abduction of Alhaji Isa Mai-Buba, the District Head of Jajere in Fune Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, stated this in a statement released in Damaturu on Sunday.

He said Mai-Buba was abducted at his residence in Jajere on Saturday, Aug 15.





“At about 22:05 hours on Saturday, gunmen attacked the house of the district head with heavy fire arms and disappeared with him into the thin air.

“Search parties were later on deployed, but up until now, no positive response of his whereabouts,” Abdulkarim said.

The spokesman said efforts to rescue the district head were ongoing, assuring that perpetrators of the dastardly act would be arrested and prosecuted.