Facebook and Twitter users are having a field day trolling a pastor in Imo state who organised a special ”international prayer session” for Donald Trump.

According to the information on the flyer, the prayer session is to pray for Trump’s re-election as U.S president in the upcoming November election.

The church, Truth Assembly International INC in Owerri is scheduled to have a prayer session by 4 pm today, August 16.

Meanwhile, social media users found it hilarious and said it's a case of misplaced priority.




