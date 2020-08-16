By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nollywood actress, Chinenye Uyanna has disclosed why she can never be in a polygamous marriage.

In a recent interview, she revealed that she can never accept to marry a man who will want to make her a third wife.

She added that she is not a third wife material so any man who is considering marrying her into a polygamous marriage should just forget about it because she won’t agree.





She said; “If a man loves me so much and wants me to be his third wife, that’s not possible. Check me out, do I look like a third wife material? Not even for all the money in the world. I’m a total package so, its either I am the number one or nothing.

For a Husband material, I want a God-fearing man because anybody who respects God will always know the right thing to do. And then a caring and truthful man that’s all. He must also be a hardworking man.

“Just look okay and I’m good. The tribe doesn’t matter as long as the man loves and cares for me I don’t mind where he is from. We are one Nigeria,” she added.

Earlier this month, Voluptuous Yoruba actress, Peju Johnson revealed that she would rather remain single than play second fiddle to any man.

She said; “It is better to be single than being a side chick or a second wife. I am more than just an option. I would rather be single than end up as someone’s option.”

Peju also maintained that she still believes in true love. She said, “I am a believer that true love exists and I am ready to give it. When I am in love, I love with all my heart. Though it scares men and they don’t always believe my love is real because they are used to getting fake love. So, they end up losing the real and true love. I am sure lots of women will support me on this. True love can still be found.”