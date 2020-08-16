Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has felicitated with ex-Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, IBB, on the occasion of his 79th birthday, describing him as a statesman who has made considerable contribution to Nigeria’s growth.

General Babangida who served as the nation’s military President from 1985 to 1993 turns 79 on Monday.

In a goodwill message to Babangida which he personally signed, Jonathan highlighted the former military President’s strong sense of patriotism and commitment to Nigeria’s unity and development.

In the message Jonathan further said: “I celebrate with you, your family, and all associates as you mark your 79th birthday.





“You are a statesman who has made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of our country, Nigeria.

“I salute your steadfast love for our nation and your continued zeal towards a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“As you celebrate, may God sustain you with sound health, peace and joy. On behalf of my family, I wish you a happy birthday.”